Greyhound station closes as ticket agent for 54 years waves goodbye
Curtis "Pogo" Eldred, who has worked at Greyhound bus stations in Beaufort for 54 years, poses Feb. 28, 2017 next to one of the final buses to leave the Trask Parkway Beaufort station. Beginning todaytickets must be purchased online or by phone.
