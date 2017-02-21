Friendship shows that not every home ...

Friendship shows that not every home economics major loves to cook

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

For my friend Marion Eleanor Grady Dicks-Coleman that change comes in the form of leaving Beaufort County to be closer to her family, including her twin grandchildren. Dicks-Coleman first came to this area the way many of my teacher friends did back in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC