Former school board chairman among those seeking Moss critica s vacant seat
Former Beaufort County school board chairman Fred Washington Jr., who lost his seat when redistricting sent him up against Michael Rivers, now seeks to replace Rivers as one of four candidates in next month's District 3 special election. Also appearing on the ballot for the March 28 election will be retired educator Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, St. Helena Island businessman William Smith and mortician Buryl Garnett Sumpter.
