Former school board chairman among th...

Former school board chairman among those seeking Moss critica s vacant seat

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Former Beaufort County school board chairman Fred Washington Jr., who lost his seat when redistricting sent him up against Michael Rivers, now seeks to replace Rivers as one of four candidates in next month's District 3 special election. Also appearing on the ballot for the March 28 election will be retired educator Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, St. Helena Island businessman William Smith and mortician Buryl Garnett Sumpter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan 24 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC