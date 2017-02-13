Federal court grants statewide jury pool in trial of Michael Slager

A federal judge has granted a request from the attorneys of Michael Slager for a statewide jury pool leading up to the former North Charleston officer's trial in May. The new order from U.S. District Judge David Norton denies requests by prosecutors for a jury to be selected solely from the Charleston and Beaufort areas. Slager faces federal charges of deprivation of rights under the color of law, use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and misleading investigators following the shooting of Walter Scott in 2015.

