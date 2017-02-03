Expect detour Friday night on Beaufor...

Expect detour Friday night on Beauforta s Robert Smalls Parkway

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Island Packet

Traffic leaving Beaufort headed west on Robert Smalls Parkway will be detoured at the intersection with Boundary Street late Friday night as utility crews repair a pot hole that's been covered by a steel plate for several months, according to a city news release. Westbound lanes will close at 10 p.m. and traffic will be detoured a few hundred feet to Neil Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan 24 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC