Body builders, busy parents on a budget will soon have a healthy option in Beaufort
A place for body builders, diabetics, health nuts and even fans of Dwayne "The Rock," Johnson to dine together will be a possibility in Beaufort this spring. Cali Caulder, a Beaufort native, body builder and owner of the new Clean Eatz restaurant, said her goal is to make her customers healthier with prepared meals at 2121 Boundary St. Suite 108.
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
