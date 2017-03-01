Body builders, busy parents on a budg...

Body builders, busy parents on a budget will soon have a healthy option in Beaufort

A place for body builders, diabetics, health nuts and even fans of Dwayne "The Rock," Johnson to dine together will be a possibility in Beaufort this spring. Cali Caulder, a Beaufort native, body builder and owner of the new Clean Eatz restaurant, said her goal is to make her customers healthier with prepared meals at 2121 Boundary St. Suite 108.

