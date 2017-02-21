Bird appears in Colleton County that has likely never visited South Carolina before
Nature photographer Kelley Luikey was the first person to spot a great kiskadee on Bear Island. The member of flycatcher family is more commonly found in South and Central America, Mexico and the southern edge of Texas.
