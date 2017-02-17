Beaufort woman charged in hit-and-run of two teens

Two teenagers riding a moped were injured after a hit-and-run accident on Ribaut Road in Beaufort on Saturday night. An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were struck by a 31-year-old Beaufort woman driving an SUV around 10:30 p.m., according to Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.