Beaufort man dies in tree clearing accident

A Beaufort man lost his life Wednesday after a tree he was clearing in Okatie fell on him, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Samuel Watley, 47, died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso after a section of a rotted tree fell on him around 7:30 a.m. on Spring Island Drive, according to Deputy Coroner David Ott of the Beaufort County Coroner's Office and Capt.

