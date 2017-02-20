Beaufort County mayors have differing...

Beaufort County mayors have differing opinions on immigrant strike

Read more: The Island Packet

As the national immigrant debate hit Beaufort County Thursday, the mayors of Beaufort and Hilton Head Island sympathized with local strikers, while Bluffton's mayor walked a more cautious line. The discussion was stirred after some Beaufort County immigrants went on strike as part of a nationwide call through social media, leaving some local businesses closed and others short-staffed, as well as empty seats at area schools.

