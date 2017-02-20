Beaufort County mayors have differing opinions on immigrant strike
As the national immigrant debate hit Beaufort County Thursday, the mayors of Beaufort and Hilton Head Island sympathized with local strikers, while Bluffton's mayor walked a more cautious line. The discussion was stirred after some Beaufort County immigrants went on strike as part of a nationwide call through social media, leaving some local businesses closed and others short-staffed, as well as empty seats at area schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC