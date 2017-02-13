Beaufort County in search of poll wor...

Beaufort County in search of poll workers; training sessions set throughout the year

Read more: The Island Packet

Anyone interested in working the polls for the first time, may enroll in one of the following sessions to be held at 15 John Galt Road, Beaufort: To register for the training, call 843-255-6900 or send an email that includes the preferred date of the training you wish and a phone number where you can be reached during the day to [email protected] . We've got you covered if you're looking for box scores and other late sports results that missed the printed newspaper because of early deadlines.

