Beaufort armed robbery suspect arrested, getaway driver at-large

13 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

An 18-year old Beaufort man has been charged in connection with a January armed robbery at the Robert Smalls Parkway Zaxby's , according to a Beaufort Police Department news release. Nicholas Jenkins was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records.

