A night to imagine: Hundreds weigh in on Ladya s Islanda s future
The Lady's Island Community Forum about development on the island, held on Feb. 23, 2017, was titled, "Designing a Future for Lady's Island." Here, several residents in attendance at the standing-room only gathering, describe what they'd like to see to happen in the future on Lady's Island.
