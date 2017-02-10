a A Sea Island Ladya to be topic at Verdier House Tea

The 1804 Verdier House, at 801 Bay St., will be open to Sea Island ladies and gentlemen at the annual Verdier House Tea at 3 p.m. Feb. 19, according to a news release. Grace Cordial, collection manager of the Beaufort District Collection at the Beaufort County Library, will present a program on "A Sea Island Lady," a historical novel set in Beaufort.

