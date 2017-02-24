4 running for District 3 school board...

4 running for District 3 school board seat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

The Beaufort County Board of Education seat left vacant when Michael Rivers was elected to the state House of Representatives will be filled in a March 28 special election. Four candidates' names will appear on the ballot for the District 3 seat representing St. Helena Island: Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, William Smith, Buryl Sumpter and Fred Washington Jr.Ivan Glover planned to run as a write-in candidate, but decided to support Gregory-Smalls instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC