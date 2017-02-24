4 running for District 3 school board seat

The Beaufort County Board of Education seat left vacant when Michael Rivers was elected to the state House of Representatives will be filled in a March 28 special election. Four candidates' names will appear on the ballot for the District 3 seat representing St. Helena Island: Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, William Smith, Buryl Sumpter and Fred Washington Jr.Ivan Glover planned to run as a write-in candidate, but decided to support Gregory-Smalls instead.

