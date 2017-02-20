WATCH LIVE: 2017 Youth of the Year and Hall of Fame Celebration - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports COLUMBUS, GA The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley is hosting its fourth annual Youth of the Year and Hall of Fame celebration on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the National Infantry Museum at 6:30 p.m. Several students are competing for the Youth of the Year title including Destiny Baker, Tia Nick, MaKaylah Robinson and La'Kayla Carter. Being named the Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys and Girls Club member can receive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.