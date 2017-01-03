Welcome Beaufort Countya s first babies of 2017
Port Royal mom Leayn Barber and Larry Kaczowka have a new baby boy and Layn Barber, 10, has a baby brother to start the new year. And he was the first baby born in the county in 2017.
