Wal-Mart officially opens in Bluffton ... and look at all the free stuff you can get today
Shortly following the opening of the neighboring Sam's Club and fuel center Jan. 19 at the intersection of U.S. 278 and S.C. 46, this Wal-Mart grand opening marks the fourth Wal-Mart store to open in Beaufort County. Curious customers arrived at the store early Wednesday morning and celebrated the opening with a number of freebies.
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
