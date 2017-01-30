Victima s family looks back but moves...

Victima s family looks back but moves forward after a draininga trial

After the end of proceedings on Jan. 25, 2017 at the Beaufort County Courthouse, Sasha Horne, aunt of Matthew Horne, speaks for her family about the progress of the trial of Malik Stanfield, who is on trial for Matthew Horne's murder. After an exhausting, three-day trial for families waiting for a verdict, the family of a young Beaufort man killed in April 2015 finally got their answer on Thursday: guilty.

