The F-35 will soon be equipped with artificial intelligence to control drone wingmen

Citing ongoing progress with computer algorithms and some degree of AI already engineered into the F-35, Air Force Chief Scientist Gregory Zacharias said that technology was progressing quickly at the Air Force Research Lab - to the point where much higher degrees of autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming is expected to emerge in the near future. "This involves an attempt to have another platform fly alongside a human, perhaps serving as a weapons truck carrying a bunch of missiles," Zacharias said in an interview with Scout Warrior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.