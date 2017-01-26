The Black Chamber building burned in November. Here are plans to rebuild.
Next will go what's left of the second and third floors of the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce building destroyed by fire in November . After more than two months, crews will begin demolishing and removing the fire debris at Bladen and Duke streets within two weeks, chamber president and CEO Larry Holman said Thursday.
