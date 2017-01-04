State Farm's Elrod Hampton's Santa's helper
Finally offered the opportunity to plant roots after her husband's lengthy military career, Hampton State Farm Insurance owner Debbie Elrod thoroughly enjoys the ability she has gained to give back to the community in which she resides and operates her business. It is the tight-knit community spirit which Elrod most enjoys about living and working within Hampton County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton County Guardian.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC