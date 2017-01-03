South Carolina woman finds grenade in...

South Carolina woman finds grenade in her backyard

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Hope Zahornacky of Beaufort, South Carolina was blithely going about her hobby of metal detecting on Jan. 2, 2017, when in her backyard, she got a huge shock: a grenade buried just inches below ground. Adam Roberts, skier killed by avalanche, shown in 2014 as man living off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Speaker Paul Ryan urges House members to seize opportunities provided by a "unified government" during a speech to the 115th Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec 30 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per... Nov '16 9Livez 1
News NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ... Nov '16 Ben 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,367

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC