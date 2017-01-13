Society preps for Beaufort Internatio...

Society preps for Beaufort International Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

Scheduled for Feb. 15-19, the festival will honor filmmakers in the categories of features, documentaries, short films, student films, screenplays, animation, comedy and audience choice. Individuals also will be awarded for best actor, actress and director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec 30 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per... Nov '16 9Livez 1
News NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ... Nov '16 Ben 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC