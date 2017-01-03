Sheriffa s Office investigates suspicious packages in Beaufort
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Explosive Ordinance Team is investigating two suspicious packages discovered Monday afternoon in the area of the Oaks at Broad River Landing in Beaufort. The packages, which were found by a local resident who contacted law enforcement, are wrapped in camouflage tape, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
