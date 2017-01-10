Sen. Davis: Gov. Haley reaffirms commitment to port
Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, praised South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for including a $19 million appropriation for the Jasper County Port Facility Infrastructure Fund in the fiscal year 2017-18 executive budget that was released Tuesday. The Jasper Ocean Terminal is on track for 2025 and Davis, in a statement, said Haley has "once again reaffirmed South Carolina's commitment to building the Jasper Port."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC