Sen. Davis: Gov. Haley reaffirms commitment to port

Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, praised South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for including a $19 million appropriation for the Jasper County Port Facility Infrastructure Fund in the fiscal year 2017-18 executive budget that was released Tuesday. The Jasper Ocean Terminal is on track for 2025 and Davis, in a statement, said Haley has "once again reaffirmed South Carolina's commitment to building the Jasper Port."

