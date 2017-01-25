Second day of trial of Beaufort teen charged with murder opens this morning

The trial in the case of a Beaufort teen charged with murder in connection with a 2015 shooting on a basketball court will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Beaufort County Courthouse Malik Stanfield, 19, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the 2015 shooting death of 20-year-old Matthew Horne at the basketball court across from the Charles Lind Brown Activity Center on Greene Street on April 30, 2015. The Monday witnesses were two first responders who came to the scene on the night of Horne's death -Stephen Knapp, a former Beaufort Police Department officer and Daniel Riley, a former Beaufort County EMS responder.

