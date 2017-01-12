President may announce creation of Beaufort Reconstruction monument Friday
A presidential announcement of the creation of a national monument to Reconstruction in Beaufort County could come Friday, a member of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's staff said Thursday. President Barack Obama would create the monument using his executive authority under the Antiquities Act.
