Police: 3 teens kidnapped, robbed, released in Beaufort
One juvenile suspect is in custody and two remain at large as the Beaufort Police Department continues to investigate a Saturday night robbery and kidnapping that targeted three teens. Three unarmed males forced the teens to drive them around to several different locations under threat of bodily harm, department spokeswoman Sgt.
