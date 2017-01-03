Obama should designate a monument to ...

Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruction

There are 9 comments on the The Island Packet story from Monday, titled Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruction. In it, The Island Packet reports that:

Even as Jan. 20 looms, President Barack Obama has a chance to burnish his legacy, and with an action that would help the nation grapple with its legacy, too: Designate a federal monument to Reconstruction. Monument-making is familiar to Obama, who has established more than any other president.

Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Monday
Regarding getting monuments built the white supremacist base of the R. Party thinks President Obama has a Kenyan-do attitude.
Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#4 Monday
The right wing, racist, closet case obsession with male ass has surfaced again.

Maybe we should erect a monument to that obsession.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 Monday
All monuments should be privately funded. When they are they can put up anything they want to.

Mick

United States

#6 Monday
Larry Craig s WC Stance wrote:
The right wing, racist, closet case obsession with male ass has surfaced again.

Maybe we should erect a monument to that obsession.
Yet, you're the one constantly bringing it up? It's the low nights IQS again!

Drilling for the nerve

Rochester, NY

#8 Monday
How can Obama burnish a legacy of failure?

Yeah, Obama was Putin's _byt_ch_ for 8 yrs, but is that a legacy?
Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#9 Monday
Mick wrote:
Yet, you're the one constantly bringing it up? It's the low nights IQS again!
No, some homophobic closet case did that, and then the mods swept the homophobic closet case's ode to men's butts away.
Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#11 Yesterday

You right wing, racist closet case, just because gays are attracted to young little boys azzes don't mean we're perverted. It's normal for us. Not get back into your closet or just admit what you are.
Perry Mason

Hockessin, DE

#12 15 hrs ago
Queers are strange creatures

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#13 13 hrs ago
Larrys Wheeze of Chump wrote:
The right wing, racist, closet case obsession with male ass has surfaced again.

Maybe we should erect a monument to that obsession.
You want a statue of male ass'es? How about a monument to deconstruction?
