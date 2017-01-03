Need to improve your English skills? Check out this library program

The Beaufort County public library system has partnered with The Literacy Center and the University of South Carolina Beaufort to offer classes that teach English to parents and their children between the ages of four and 10 years old. The educational program, known as Family Literacy 360, is aimed at establishing "a network of common literacy services across Beaufort County addressing family literacy and providing skills promoting the growth of English capability within the family," according to a library news release.

