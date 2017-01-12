Navy looking into health hazards at Marine Corps bases in SC
Navy health officials are looking into possible health hazards at Marine Corps bases at Parris Island and Beaufort in South Carolina following complaints from families of possible cancer cases. The Beaufort Gazette reported Marine Corps officials say the study began in 2015 at the Air Station in Beaufort and the Recruit Training Depot Parris Island.
