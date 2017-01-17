Merger of Bluffton economic groups targets a one-stop shopa for development
The Don Ryan Center, which is headquartered in Bluffton's Buckwalter Place, is opening an satellite office in Beaufort later this month to provide an incubator for entrepreneurs operating north of the Broad River. Also established in 2012, the Bluffton Public Development Corporation is a quasi-governmental nonprofit organization designed to attract and retain businesses in ways the town officials cannot.
