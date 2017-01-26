Mayor Sulka counting days (around 200) till May River Road Streetscape is done
In this drone footage, courtesy of Erik Anderson with May River Media, work was being performed on Jan. 20, 2017 to remove downed trees caused from the destruction of Hurricane Matthew's arrival in October. This video was shown to parents on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 during the "Big News" event held at the school announcing plans on the school's move to Bluffton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|13 min
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|21 min
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC