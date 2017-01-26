Looking for gas on SC 170? Youa re about to get another option
Parker's, the Savannah-based gas station, has nine locations already open in Beaufort County, but that's not stopping the company from building another convenience store on S.C. 170. A sign has appeared outside the construction site of a gas station announcing another Parker's is coming soon at the exit off of U.S. 278 onto Okatie Highway toward Beaufort.
