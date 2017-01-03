Lawmaker wants Ports Authority invest...

Lawmaker wants Ports Authority investigated for handling of Port Royal sale

Read more: The Island Packet

A state lawmaker from Beaufort wants to investigate a South Carolina maritime agency for its handling of the sale of the Port of Port Royal. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, will ask an independent panel this month to decide whether the S.C. Ports Authority acted appropriately after being ordered more than a decade ago to sell the 317-acre former state port along Battery Creek.

Beaufort, SC

