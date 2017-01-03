Lawmaker wants Ports Authority investigated for handling of Port Royal sale
A state lawmaker from Beaufort wants to investigate a South Carolina maritime agency for its handling of the sale of the Port of Port Royal. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, will ask an independent panel this month to decide whether the S.C. Ports Authority acted appropriately after being ordered more than a decade ago to sell the 317-acre former state port along Battery Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC