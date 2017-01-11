Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shooting
LIVE COVERAGE: Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death f - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports Roof was found guilty in the deaths of nine people in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church. A jury deliberated for about two hours before deciding Dylann Roof, 22, should face the death penalty in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC