Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death for church shooting

LIVE COVERAGE: Jury decides Dylann Roof should be put to death f - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports Roof was found guilty in the deaths of nine people in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church. A jury deliberated for about two hours before deciding Dylann Roof, 22, should face the death penalty in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.