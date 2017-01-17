Jersey man arrested for allegedly threatening Obama on Facebook
Federal prosecutors say William Peterman Jr., 33, of Beaufort, S.C. and Medford Lakes, N.J., posted two death threats on Facebook last week. A man who believed that President Obama had slept with his fiancee and later announced it in a nationally televised speech was charged Thursday with threatening Obama's life.
