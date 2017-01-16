How police cracked kidnapping case 18...

How police cracked kidnapping case 18 years after newborn was snatched

Read more: WTVR Richmond

Kamiyah Mobley spent the first 18 years of her life raised by her kidnapper, police say - and she had no idea. She didn't know her so-called mother had actually posed as a nurse and snatched her from a Florida hospital when she just a few hours old.

