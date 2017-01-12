How Martin Luther King Jr. found moments of ease in Beaufort
The parade on Monday will again include marching bands and fire trucks, but sometimes forgotten in all that is that it honors a man with a deep connection to Beaufort. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. set foot - multiple times - on the same soil as those of us who live here.
