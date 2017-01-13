HCSO Reserve Hampton deputy sues Bluffton police over arrest
A reserve Hampton County sheriff's deputy has sued Bluffton, two Bluffton police officers and a Beaufort County sheriff's deputy. The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported that Johnnie Bryant III of Bluffton says he was improperly arrested in 2014 when he was accused of pointing a gun.
