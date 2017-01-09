Greenwood County Arrest Report for Jan 9, 2017
Boykin, Gregory Nickolas, 3/7/91 of 2006 Cypress St, Beaufort SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: shoplifting Cortez, Miguel, 10/17/88 of 207 New Market St, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 2nd degree, distribution/possession of meth, malicious damage to property, trafficking crack, and trafficking meth Covington, Malcolm Dean, 6/10/63 of 120 S. University Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault and battery high and aggravated nature, burglary, possession of weapon during violent crime Dibona, Michael Donato Jr., 5/19/80 of 2217 Island Ford Road, Ninety Six SC was arrested by GCSO for: criminal domestic violence, family court bench warrant Guest, Bradley Ryan, 9/28/63 of 209 Nicholson Drive, Hodges SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 3rd degree Brandon, Cecil Guest, 9/28/93 of 209 Nicholson Drive, Hodges SC was arrested by GCSO ... (more)
