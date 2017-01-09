Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ja...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Jan 9, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Boykin, Gregory Nickolas, 3/7/91 of 2006 Cypress St, Beaufort SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: shoplifting Cortez, Miguel, 10/17/88 of 207 New Market St, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 2nd degree, distribution/possession of meth, malicious damage to property, trafficking crack, and trafficking meth Covington, Malcolm Dean, 6/10/63 of 120 S. University Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault and battery high and aggravated nature, burglary, possession of weapon during violent crime Dibona, Michael Donato Jr., 5/19/80 of 2217 Island Ford Road, Ninety Six SC was arrested by GCSO for: criminal domestic violence, family court bench warrant Guest, Bradley Ryan, 9/28/63 of 209 Nicholson Drive, Hodges SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 3rd degree Brandon, Cecil Guest, 9/28/93 of 209 Nicholson Drive, Hodges SC was arrested by GCSO ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec 30 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec 14 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per... Nov '16 9Livez 1
News NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ... Nov '16 Ben 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC