Federal prosecutors oppose statewide jury pool for upcoming trial of Michael Slager

23 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Federal prosecutors are opposing a motion from Michael Slager and his attorneys to draw from a statewide jury pool. The former North Charleston officer has pleaded not guilty to Slager charges of deprivation of rights under the color of law, use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and obstruction of justice in the killing of Walter Scott.

