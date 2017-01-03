Epic Beaufort sandbar concert ready for Round 2. Just pick your Saturday.
Musician Pat Cooper performs for a crowd during an inaugural Beaufort Water Festival concert at the Beaufort River sandbar last July. The concert is planned again for this year's festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC