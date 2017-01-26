David Lauderdale gives an epic speech...

David Lauderdale gives an epic speech at the Chamber Ball

Yesterday

David Lauderdale, Island Packet editorial page editor, was honored with the Alice Glenn Doughtie Good Citizenship Award at the chamber's Masquerade-themed gala at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa Saturday. Bluffton mayor Lisa Sulka told us on Jan. 27, 2017, that she is proud of the Wharf Street Redevelopment Project completed in 2012.

