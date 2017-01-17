Countywide homeless survey, aid project set for Jan. 25
Local groups including the Beaufort County Community Services Organization and the United Way of the Lowcountry will participate in the Everyone Counts project on Jan. 25 in which the county's homeless population will will be counted. The goal of the project "is to conduct a community-wide survey of indigent residents and, in the process, offer food, seasonal clothing, blankets and personal hygiene products as-needed," according to a United Way news release.
