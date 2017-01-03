Can you rent out your house and still get a homestead exemption? Courts say yes

Should local homeowners lose their homestead exemption - a property tax break given to seniors and residents with disabilities - if they rent out their homes for a significant portion of the year? A court battle has dragged on for years after the county assessor's office stripped Hilton Head Island homeowner Frank Mead of his homestead exemption in 2011. From 2005 to 2010, he received the tax break.

