Bridges Prep earns high marks in schoola s initial report card
The first report card for Bridges Preparatory School is in, showing the Beaufort institution not only among the top third of the state's charter schools in meeting state standards for elementary students but outpacing the Beaufort County School District's average. The S.C. Public Charter School District's annual analysis showed 56 percent of Bridges Prep elementary students achieved standards in English/language arts in 2015-16, seventh among the state's 24 charter schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Tue
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
|NCIS: USMC recruit injured in fall believed to ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC