Bridges Prep earns high marks in schoola s initial report card

The first report card for Bridges Preparatory School is in, showing the Beaufort institution not only among the top third of the state's charter schools in meeting state standards for elementary students but outpacing the Beaufort County School District's average. The S.C. Public Charter School District's annual analysis showed 56 percent of Bridges Prep elementary students achieved standards in English/language arts in 2015-16, seventh among the state's 24 charter schools.

