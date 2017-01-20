Books Sandwiched In' series returns
The popular "Books Sandwiched In" series, sponsored by the Friends of the Beaufort Library, returns this month with local authors, community leaders and Gullah experts lined up as presenters. With a wide-range of book selection and subject matter, the series has attracted large audiences for the past 30 years.
