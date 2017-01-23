Big delivery: TCL gets 2 trucks for CDL program
The Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort on Jan. 24, 2017, took delivery of two tractor-trailer trucks to be used for the community college's new commercial driver's license program - which will be offered at TCL's New River and Hampton campuses beginning in April. We were on the main campus in Beaufort when the two trucks - from Xtra Mile Driver Training in Bishopville - rumbled in.
